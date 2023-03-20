Welcome to another week, Shawnee Mission!

🚨 Happening today

The next phase of Johnson County Square, the public plaza on the site of the former county courthouse in downtown Olathe, kicks off today.

The square, which sits next to the county administration building, has been partially completed, and this next phase of work is expected to last through August, according to a county release.

There are several features that will be installed as part of phase two of work, including a history-themed plaza at the south end of the site, a multi-use platform, art garden play area and tree grove seating area.

Fencing is set to go up around the plaza during the work and sidewalks may be impacted at times during construction, but no street closures are expected.

The total cost of the project is not set to exceed $2.9 million, with the cost evenly split between the county and city of Olathe.

Once complete, the county will be responsible for maintaining the property, while the city will have control for programming public activities and events at the square.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Shawnee Mission East senior basketball player Spencer Blacketer was named the KMBC Hy-Vee Scholar Athlete of the Week. [ KMBC ]

A Leawood man has pleaded guilty to a scheme to sell $3 million worth of stolen goods on eBay. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

A man accused of raping a girl in Florida was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Johnson County Tuesday. [ Yahoo News ]

🐦 Notable tweets

A chance to see Shawnee emergency vehicles up close in a “sensory friendly” setting.

We are hosting our annual Sensory Friendly Open House on Saturday, April 1st, from 9AM-1PM. Meet first responders and tour emergency vehicles in a quiet setting.

Location: Shawnee Fire Station 72, 5840 Renner RD APPOINTMENT REQUIRED. To sign up, go to:https://t.co/Ihrg2wS12t pic.twitter.com/dUpF2UiSFa — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) March 19, 2023

True enough, but still hurts though …

Meanwhile, the Wildcats among us are pretty happy today.