Dix Liquors, previously located in Roeland Park, is moving to a storefront in the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa.
The liquor store will take over the long-vacant Shogun Steak and Sushi restaurant space at 12028 W 95th St., on the Lenexa side of the Oak Park shopping district near the Missouri Sewing Machine Company store and the consignment shop Ditto.
