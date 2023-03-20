  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Dix Liquors moves from Roeland Park to larger Lenexa store

Dix Liquors will open its new Lenexa Mid-Century-themed shop later this year in the Oak Park area. It closed its Roeland Park location earlier this year.

Dix Liquors, which closed in Roeland Park earlier this year, will open its new Lenexa shop later this spring in a storefront, above, in the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Dix Liquors, previously located in Roeland Park, is moving to a storefront in the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa.

The liquor store will take over the long-vacant Shogun Steak and Sushi restaurant space at 12028 W 95th St., on the Lenexa side of the Oak Park shopping district near the Missouri Sewing Machine Company store and the consignment shop Ditto.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.