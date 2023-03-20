😎 5 to Try: What’s the best outdoor dining in Johnson County?

Though the weather hasn’t exactly been balmy lately, we’re hoping for a warmer turn, and with that, we’re asking our readers for this week’s “5 to Try” to send us their recommendations for the best outdoor dining around.

In honor of today being the first day of spring, let’s turn our thoughts outdoors.

What places in Johnson County have a pleasant al fresco ambiance?

Maybe you prefer a spacious patio. Or maybe you like some shade and a fresh cocktail. Or a table for two in a busy area for some en plein air people-watching.

Whatever your pleasure, tell us where you like to go to get a nice meal outside. The weather’s warming up …

How to tell us your outdoor dining picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

