  Kyle Palmer  - Fires

Residents displaced by Overland Park apartment fire

Crews battle a fire at an Overland Park apartment complex.

Image courtesy Overland Park Fire Department.

Overland Park Fire officials say several residents were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning but nobody was injured.

In a release, OPFD media manager Jason Rhodes said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Farley Street.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

