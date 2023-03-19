Residents displaced by Overland Park apartment fire

In a release, OPFD media manager Jason Rhodes said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Farley Street.

Overland Park Fire officials say several residents were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning but nobody was injured.

The first units on the scene reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming out of the two-story structure.

All residents were reported out safe at that time.

As crews searched the building to confirm everyone was out, firefighters also began battling the fire.

Due to the severity of the blaze, a second alarm was called.

This is scene video from this morning's building fire in the 8400 blk. of Farley. Thanks @LenexaFire Shawnee Fire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/lDfB8ngLqT — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) March 19, 2023

The crews eventually took up “defensive operations” to fighting the fire due to heavy fire in the attic area of the building.

Rhodes said it took crews two hours to fully bring the fire under control.

Nobody injuries were reported.

In his release, Rhodes said residents from eight different units had been displaced. The Red Cross had been called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.