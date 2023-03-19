Nancie Jane Page

Nancie was born to Buel and Gladys Bales in Kansas City, Kansas, on July 5th,1947. She graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1965 and went on to marry and have three daughters.

Nancie worked as a receptionist for several years, most recently at Omnicare. She was an avid reader and loved her dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Nancie had a quick wit and could always make people laugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents Buel and Gladys Bales.

Nancie is survived by her loving partner Chris Johnson, brother David and sister-in-law Kathy Bales. Her three daughters Alisa Page, Lindsey (Andrew Critz) Page, Andrea Page, and her four grandchildren, Drew, Nick, Noa, and Ayla.

There will be a graveside service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens on April 8, 2023 at 1 p.m.