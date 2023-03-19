  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Maxwell “Max” Satterwhite

December 23, 1939 – March 15, 2023

Max Satterwhite passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the age of 83. After decades of a full, amazing life, and fighting through many health issues successfully, he could not fend off liver cancer at 83 year old. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cassandra “Sandy” Satterwhite, son Brad, daughter Kendra, and son Steven. In his last days he expressed with peace and a smile that he has lived a long, fulfilled life.