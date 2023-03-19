Maxwell “Max” Satterwhite

Max Satterwhite passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the age of 83. After decades of a full, amazing life, and fighting through many health issues successfully, he could not fend off liver cancer at 83 year old. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cassandra “Sandy” Satterwhite, son Brad, daughter Kendra, and son Steven. In his last days he expressed with peace and a smile that he has lived a long, fulfilled life.

Max was born to Claude “Pauley” Satterwhite and Mary Lee Satterwhite on December 23, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia. Max was funny, passionate, engaging, loving and personable. He was a man of many talents.

As a young man he was athletic, engaging, and creative. He once set a time record for continuously waterskiing without falling. He was a car racing enthusiast and tried his hand at drag racing funny cars. His billiard skills were sharp and was known for hustling players back in the day. In and out of high school he served in the John Marshall Cadet Corp and Virginia Air National Guard. A natural artist, he spent time drawing with a couple years of schooling before turning to work in sales.

He started his 35 year career in the tire industry, primarily with Kelly-Springfield Tire Company, a subsidiary of Goodyear Tire and Rubber. Showing his dedication and loyalty, he worked his way up from a store salesmen to Regional Director with Kelly Tire over 32 years. As a salesman, he could sell a banana peel to a monkey. Upon retiring from Kelly, he spent a couple years consulting for Maxxis Tire before a proper retirement job of working in the clubhouse of Falcon Ridge Golf Club in Kansas City.

He met and married Cassandra Gilbert in 1971 while opening a store in Newburg, New York. They soon had three children that now all live in the Kansas City metro near them. He was so very proud and supportive of his family, and friends. Never shy to brag on who they are and what they were doing. All of his kids graduated from The University of Kansas and he was one of the bigger KU fans you will ever find. He loved to joke, be funny and engage with others, but was also sensitive, introspective, and passionate.

The man had many talents. He spent his career as a salesman but was the most amazing artist. His pencil portraits were prolific and he enjoyed sculpting and painting. He could build and rebuild anything; from a quarter pipe skateboard ramp for his son to an old Jeep CJ-5 and everything in between. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed baseball, tennis, basketball, and football. He could play them all, very well. But most of all he loved to hunt and fish. The sport of it was a big draw but the personal friendships and camaraderie that came along with it was what really brought a smile to his face. And he shared it with his family to bring them the same joy he felt. Oh, and could the man dance! He has soul, present tense intended. Soul that not only came out in his dancing but in everything he did.

His physical presence will be dearly missed, but his soul will live on with all that knew him forever.

A Celebration of Max’s Life will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at McGilley State Line Chapel on 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City MO 64145.