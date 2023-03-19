  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Janice Carol Ruff

Janice Ruff’s passing has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on April 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church of Lenexa, 8130 Lackman Road, Lenexa, Kansas.