James R. Bates

After a full 95 years of life, James Ray Bates of Overland Park, KS, went to be with his Savior on March 16th, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Bates (1967), mother Docia Bates (1997), brother Charles Bates (2006), brother Jack Bates (2008), and his daughter Donna Forrest (2010).