James L. “Jim” Jones of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, with his wife of 30 years Carrie holding his hand. He was born in Kansas City, MO on March 9, 1946, to Chris (Stockdale) and J.C. Jones. He attended school in KCMO before enlisting in the US Navy. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Pickaway and USS Ingersoll. Upon discharge, Jim moved to California where he worked as a welder for 20 years. He returned to KC, met and married Carrie Miller on September 5, 1992. She survives.

He was predeceased by his parents, son James E. “Jimmy” Jones, and sister Paula Love.

Jim leaves behind his children Tonya Carrillo (Scott Kroll) (MO), Michael (Penny) Jones (CA), Tim (Sean) Jones (TX), 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, siblings Ray Jones (MO), Donna Thurston (TX), Ed Jones (TX) plus nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Others who will miss him include in-laws Tim (Donna) Miller (TX) and Hans (Suzette) Bailey (TX), nephews Ian (Jamie) Miller, Jordan Bailey and Jevon Bailey, all of TX and a great nephew and a great niece.

Jim was an active outdoors guy. When his children were young, that included owning and riding horses, BMX biking, boating, and snow skiing. He was an avid cyclist, scuba diver and completed several marathons. But, for the past 3 years, when Parkinson’s limitations kept him from doing things he enjoyed, he never complained.

Jim was a one-man welcoming committee, always greeting people with a smile and maybe a hug. His warmth put everyone at ease and he did not know a stranger. His positive attitude led to one of his pet projects-entering contests. Filling out dozens of forms at stores, calling in on the radio, submitting through the mail. And he WON! A television, a canoe, a BBQ grill, several trips including Hawaii, event tickets and so much more.

Jim was a devoted KC Chiefs fan; he and Carrie held season tickets for 27 years. The couple traveled to 9 other NFL stadiums to see the Chiefs play. Jim enjoyed collecting memorabilia and players’ autographs. Even from the hospital, Jim watched the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Jim’s other favorite pastime was metal detecting. A member of the Midwest Artifacts Society, Jim spent countless hours swinging his detectors over the grounds of farms, fields, yards, beaches, demolished building sites among other unusual places. Some of his “best” finds were antique glass bottles, silver coins including a 1878 Liberty Head Dollar and gold jewelry.

His career continued in KC at Arrow Fabricare Services and Praxair. Jim was a hard worker, always asking how he could help. After he left fulltime employment, he helped out at a neighbor’s farm, doing yardwork and other jobs, often utilizing his welding skills.

He was a member of VFW Post 1829, KCMO and Salem Lutheran Church, Lenexa KS.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jim’s life on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation.