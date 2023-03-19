  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James L. “Jim” Jones

March 9, 1946 ~ February 26, 2023

James L. “Jim” Jones of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, with his wife of 30 years Carrie holding his hand. He was born in Kansas City, MO on March 9, 1946, to Chris (Stockdale) and J.C. Jones. He attended school in KCMO before enlisting in the US Navy. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Pickaway and USS Ingersoll. Upon discharge, Jim moved to California where he worked as a welder for 20 years. He returned to KC, met and married Carrie Miller on September 5, 1992. She survives.