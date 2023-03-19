“zyxwvu…” Emma Jean Gatlin, née Rogers, was without a doubt a character.

When she wasn’t doing her signature dance move which consisted of a fist pumped high into the air paired with an enthusiastic “woo!”, she would be telling everyone about her latest idea.

“tsrqpo…” A favorite idea of hers was the Gas-Bank. In the 80s, well before ATMs and paying at the pump was ubiquitous, Emma envisioned a gas pump that allowed you to pay for your gas, get cash back and purchase stamps; it was genius.

“nmlkji…” Dementia, being the cunning foe it is, doesn’t allow us to pick and choose what we remember. Emma learned the alphabet backwards at some point in the distant past. No less than 7 days before her last breath at 12:08 pm March 12th she was able to recite the entire alphabet backwards without missing a letter.

“hgfedc…” Our mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all of the people she has loved and cherished for 77 years.

“ba…” Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Theodis R. Gatlin Jr, who passed away during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 18th, 2020. Being unable to conduct a proper memorial for him at the time, Emma and Ted will be remembered together.

Monday March 20th at 11AM

Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church

1708 S. 5th Avenue, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048.

Emma and Theodis are survived by their three children, Darla Colum, aka Miss. Muffet, Theodis Gatlin III, aka Ross, and Justin Gatlin, aka Jus.