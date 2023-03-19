Donald G. Robertson

Born November 21, 1936 to Marshall Robertson, Sr. and Elizabeth Teresa Shaughnessy, Leavenworth, KS. He was reared by his grandparents, Oscar Marshall Robertson and Ethel Muir Robertson. Don attended the University of Kansas, 1954-59, Arts Education. He was an Army Specialist, 1st Calvary Division, Operations and Intelligence serving in Korea, 1959-62.

He was a Middle School Art Teacher, for Basehore-Linwood and Leavenworth Public Schools, from 1962-1980. Later he became an Artist / Designer for Hopcroft Art Glass Sudio, 1983-2003. Many of his beautiful window designs can be found in area churches, elegant homes, and businesses.

Don was an avid collector of art objects. He also excelled in interior design and décor. Often he could be found at estate sales adding to his collections. He also enjoyed being an active member of the Country Club Christian Church, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum.

He is survived by Norman Arbo, KCMO, life partner for 44 years, Sister-in-Law Marie Robertson, Nephew Bret Robertson, Nieces Valerie Robertson, Stephanie Thrasher, and Tracy Trussell, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Elizabeth, Grandparents Robertson and Shaugnessy, and brother Benjamin Robertson.

A Memorial Service for Donald will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in Combs Chapel at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113.