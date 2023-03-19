  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donald G. Robertson

Kansas City, Missouri – Donald G. Robertson, 86, Kansas City, MO, deceased March 13, 2023.

Born November 21, 1936 to Marshall Robertson, Sr. and Elizabeth Teresa Shaughnessy, Leavenworth, KS. He was reared by his grandparents, Oscar Marshall Robertson and Ethel Muir Robertson. Don attended the University of Kansas, 1954-59, Arts Education. He was an Army Specialist, 1st Calvary Division, Operations and Intelligence serving in Korea, 1959-62.