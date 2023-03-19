  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David Zane Branum

November 1, 1935 – March 7, 2023

David Zane Branum, 87, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. David was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Alois and Gladys (Schultz) Branum. He was raised by his beloved uncle and aunt, Earl and Lillian ‘Ninny’ Kirkpatrick. They generously took him in and gave him a stability he did not have in his early years. David was so happy to have Ninny and Earl as guardians.