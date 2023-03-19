Carollyn Sue Barnett

Carollyn married Larry Barnett on August 5th, 2000. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She was a fantastic cook and quilter among many other talents.

Carollyn Sue (Barney) Barnett, age 74 of Humboldt, Kansas passed away on February 21, 2023, at Neosho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1948, in Watonga, Oklahoma the daughter of Gerald and Verna (Manderscheid) Barney. She was the second of ten children. She graduated from Humboldt High school in 1966.

Carollyn was a schoolteacher in Missouri for several years. When Carollyn returned to Kansas after her marriage, she opened the Humboldt Academy, the district’s first “nontraditional” school, giving people in the SEK area the opportunity to go back to school and earn their high school diploma. Many people worked through the program under Carollyn’s encouragement and guidance.

Carollyn was a member of several local organizations in the community, serving in several roles over the years. She served on the Biblesta committee, Humboldt Food Pantry, and South Logan FCE giving of her time and talents.

Carollyn was saved as a child. While we will miss her dearly, we have comfort knowing she is walking alongside her Savior on the streets of gold. In her final act of giving, Carollyn was a donor. Her gift will allow others to live a fuller life.

Carollyn is survived by her husband Larry; two daughters, Shanda Cummins, and Brianna Giles and her husband Ryan; two stepchildren, Ginger Elliott, and Russ Barnett and his wife Tobi; nine grandchildren, Chelcee Yeokum, Chad Yeokum and wife Kassie, Mason Gammons, Kolbie Dorman, Rori Dorman, Kaden Giles, Sydney Barnett, Nicholas Barnett, and Gavin Elliott; one great-grandson, Corbyn Yeokum; eight brothers and one sister, Meredith Barney and wife Monia, Brenda Morris and husband Steve, Jerry Barney, and wife Jewell, Doug Barney and Eunice, Don Barney, and wife Marsha, Steve Barney and wife Charlon, Gene Barney and wife Denise, Gary Barney and wife Wendy, Craig Barney, and wife Leesa; brothers-in-law, Charles Barnett, Wayne Barnett and wife Jane along with many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Carollyn was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Helen Barney, brother-in-law Roy Barnett, and son-in-law Russell Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital benefiting local children. Donations may be sent directly to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Stanwood officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 with the celebration of life at 2:00. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Cremation arrangements with the Cremation Center of Kansas City. Online obituary and condolences may be found at www.cremationcenterkc.com.