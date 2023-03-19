  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carollyn Sue Barnett

Carollyn Sue (Barney) Barnett, age 74 of Humboldt, Kansas passed away on February 21, 2023, at Neosho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1948, in Watonga, Oklahoma the daughter of Gerald and Verna (Manderscheid) Barney. She was the second of ten children. She graduated from Humboldt High school in 1966.

Carollyn married Larry Barnett on August 5th, 2000. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She was a fantastic cook and quilter among many other talents.