  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: There’s an app for that

The Johnson County Library app connects you with all the Library has to offer, in an instant!

By Elissa Andre, External Communication Manager

Yes, it’s my job as the Library’s external communication manager to get the word out about all the amazing things we have to offer. But job aside, my family and I are avid Library users. I have two young boys, so between work, school, activities and errands, our free time is pretty limited.