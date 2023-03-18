Your Community: There’s an app for that

Yes, it’s my job as the Library’s external communication manager to get the word out about all the amazing things we have to offer. But job aside, my family and I are avid Library users. I have two young boys, so between work, school, activities and errands, our free time is pretty limited.

Johnson County Library’s mobile app allows us to use the Library on-the-go, which has been a total game changer for us – if you haven’t used it yet, I hope I can convince you to give it a try!

Save time

Right from the main screen I can see what books are nearly due or overdue. Then I can do a one-click renew under the My Borrowing tab in between meetings. I can also check the status of my holds. No searching through email or trying to keep track of multiple dates!

Save money

The Library allows us to explore any fleeting interest without commitment, and the app’s barcode scanner on the Search tab makes it easy for us to “try before we buy.” If my children see a book or movie they have to have while we’re at the store, we scan it, put it on hold and pick it up a few days later. If we don’t want to wait for the hold, we can see which branch has the book on the shelf and swing by to pick it up on our way home. Take it from me, you don’t want to end up with a house full of Spider-Man books when it turns out Batman is your child’s true passion!

Explore

Between the new item features and the Staff lists carousels on the home screen, I am never short of something to read or recommend. The waiting room at the doctor’s office, the school pick-up line or your comfy bed are all great opportunities to scroll around and discover new books, audiobooks, movies and music. My older son even asks to “look at the Library” when he’s bored and loves to place his own one-click holds. We all keep track of our favorites in the My Shelves tab.

Gather

When one of my neighbors wanted more information about Storytimes, I whipped my phone out of my pocket, filtered the Events section by the three branches closest to us and the age of her child, and in less than a minute found one for them to attend. You can also register for programs, see a map and operating hours of our locations, and share events with friends.

There is much more to discover on the app. Visit the Library website at jocolibrary.org or search for “jocolibrary” in your app store on Android or iOS and have the Library in your pocket whenever you need us.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom