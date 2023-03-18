  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

2 people injured in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Lenexa

A car traveling the wrong way on I-4335 in Lenexa.

A traffic camera caught a white Buick traveling the wrong way on I-435 near I-35 in Lenexa early Saturday morning. Image via KC Scout.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park early Saturday morning.

Recorded radio traffic states that Lenexa Police started receiving 911 calls about a car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435 near 87th Street at 12:21 a.m.