Timothy D. Cronin

Tim was born on September 4th, 1939, to Cornelius and Lucille Cronin in Wellston, Missouri. Tim spent most of his childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, but in 1959 found his way to Kansas with his twin brother Tom. In 1967 he met Barb and Tim’s mother Mary Crutchfield.

Timothy Dan Cronin, 83, of Wellsville, Kansas passed away March 15th, 2023. A visitation will be held on Monday March 20th at 11 AM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, service to follow directly after visitation at 11:30 AM. Graveside following at De Soto Cemetery.

Tim never stayed in one place for too long, was a jack of all trades, and a master of none. In his life he was a laborer, he set telephone poles and had a passion for cooking. His most beloved job was running the diggers for Evans Carnival, which fueled his Gypsy soul. In Tim’s free time, he enjoyed a cold beer, a Little Debbie snack or two, fishing, spending time with his family and friends and listening to or watching the Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks. He was a man of few words, but you always knew that he loved you to pieces.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Among his survivors are his daughter Barbara Stone-Murphy of Olathe, Kansas; his son Timothy (Heidi) Cronin of DeSoto, Kansas; siblings Jack Cronin of Eudora, Kansas, Mary Lou Weber of Belton, Missouri, Tom Cronin of Redfield, Kansas and Patricia Saunders of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren Heather Stone, Kegan (Brandon) Wiggins, Katie (Zeb) Brecheisen, Kylee Cronin and Karley Cronin; great grandchildren Jackson, Beckett and Benjamin Stone-Hicks, Nolan Wiggins and Monroe Brecheisen.

The family would like to invite you to lunch after the services at Praters Silver Wheel.