Timothy D. Cronin

Timothy Dan Cronin, 83, of Wellsville, Kansas passed away March 15th, 2023. A visitation will be held on Monday March 20th at 11 AM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, service to follow directly after visitation at 11:30 AM. Graveside following at De Soto Cemetery.

Tim was born on September 4th, 1939, to Cornelius and Lucille Cronin in Wellston, Missouri. Tim spent most of his childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, but in 1959 found his way to Kansas with his twin brother Tom. In 1967 he met Barb and Tim’s mother Mary Crutchfield.