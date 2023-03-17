Veteran USD 232 teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger’ award

Deb Martin has taught at Starside Elementary in De Soto for 22 years. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
A 22-year veteran of USD 232 has been nominated for a prestigious national award that aims to recognize educators who’ve had life-altering impacts on their students.
Deb Martin, who currently teaches kindergarten at Starside Elementary in De Soto, is a LifeChanger of the Year nominee. The annual award is sponsored by insurance company National Life Group and is meant for K-12 district staff and educators across the U.S.
“I have seen her smile,” Cheree Tyner wrote in her nomination of Martin. “She loves her job. She can handle any child, no matter what behavior issues they may have. She has made an impact on many students … She deserves this.”
Martin was surprised to be nominated
She found out at the end of last year that she’d been nominated for a LifeChanger award.
Martin said was honored to be nominated but also felt a little odd about it.
“That’s not why we do this,” she said. “But it is very nice that someone thought of you and thinks highly of you like that.”
Martin was drawn to ‘helping others’ early on
She’s been teaching for 30 years now, 22 of which have been spent at Starside Elementary, a school just off K-10 in western Johnson County.
When she first came to Starside, she started teaching fifth grade, but now has taught students K-5 and has had a classroom in just about every wing of the building.
“Even as a kid I liked helping other students,” Martin said. “Just seeing the growth and the light bulb moments.”
Despite challenges, kids keep her in the job
It hasn’t always been an easy profession, Martin said.
“Something draws me back each time, and usually it’s the kids,” Martin said. “There’s always a new challenge.”
She said the staff she’s worked with and having the opportunity to train up the next generation of teachers by hosting student teachers have also kept her in the profession.
Another USD 232 educator was nominated as well
Lainee Graham, a school counselor at Mize Elementary in Shawnee, was also nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year award by an anonymous colleague, a district press release said.
She was put up for the award because she formed a student leadership team that puts on service projects and was integral in rolling out the social-emotional learning program at Mize, according to her nomination information.
Graham also went “above and beyond” when two separate families at Mize experienced house fires.
Graham told the Post she did not wish to be interviewed for this story.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1