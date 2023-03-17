  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Starside Elementary

Veteran USD 232 teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger’ award

Deb Martin has taught at Starside Elementary in De Soto for 22 years. This year, she's been nominated for a national education award.

A 22-year veteran of USD 232 has been nominated for a prestigious national award that aims to recognize educators who’ve had life-altering impacts on their students.

Deb Martin, who currently teaches kindergarten at Starside Elementary in De Soto, is a LifeChanger of the Year nominee. The annual award is sponsored by insurance company National Life Group and is meant for K-12 district staff and educators across the U.S.

