SMSD News: Happening in SMSD schools

In addition to these stories, community members are invited to follow the Shawnee Mission School District on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube , or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org .

Shawnee Mission students and staff work every day in support of helping each student achieve their personal best. Here are some recent stories highlighting this work in action in Shawnee Mission schools.

We are One Shawnee Mission!

SM EAST Sophomores Begin Client Connected Project In an effort to encourage growth and participation in the Real World Learning program, 120 sophomores at Shawnee Mission East listened to pitches from “clients” in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) community. The clients ranged from district administrators to Shawnee Mission East staff and even the President of the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) who were all looking for assistance with a current challenge in their department or program.

Click here to find out more.

Women in Leadership More than 160 women attended the annual Women in Leadership breakfast at Shawnee Mission West on Thursday, March 9.

The program is in its third year and has grown exponentially since Kelley Capper, assistant principal, brought the idea to reality.

Click here to find out more.

Pawnee Holds Farewell Event Pawnee Elementary opened its doors to the community for a “Final Farewell” to the school’s beloved building, established in 1965. It was a step toward the Pawnee Panthers moving into a rebuilt school facility later this calendar year. There were tears, laughs and lots of hugs as former students and teachers visited their favorite classrooms and hallways.

Click here to read more.

Rushton Groundbreaking Hundreds of students, their family members, community members, city officials, and school and district staff celebrated a momentous event on Monday, March 6 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rushton Elementary school. Rushton is one of five elementary schools being rebuilt as part of the $264 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2021.

Click here to learn more.

The 2023 Polar Plunge brought teams from throughout the region together in support of Special Olympics Kansas, all to take a quick jump in Lake Olathe. The event announcer shared that on the morning of Feb. 18, the lake was a chilly 31 degrees. The participants braved below-freezing temps knowing their efforts would help the more than 4,800 Special Olympics athletes in Kansas. For their efforts, team One Shawnee Mission raised more than $3,000. Shawnee Mission’s team was awarded with a plaque for having the biggest team of participants.

Click here to see a video.

Books on Parade

Students at NiemanElementary made costumes from their favorite books and paraded around the school, celebrating Read Across America. Fifth and sixth grade classes performed books for some of the younger students, while athletes from SM North read to the 2nd graders.

Click here to take a look at photos from the event.

Student Donates Little Libraries Ella Lewis, an Indian Hills eighth-grader, is helping to get more books into the hands of Shawnee Mission students.

This year Lewis hand-built little, free lending libraries as part of an Eagle Project and collaborated with school staff to donate and custom build them for each school. Click here to learn more.

Enrolling Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment is open for the 2023-2024 school year. Jamie Vondrasek, Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Rising Star, provides a look inside her classroom here. For more information about enrollment, click here.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.