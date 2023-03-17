The Mission Family Aquatic Center will only offer individual pool memberships starting this summer, which will mean an increase for families wanting to go to the pool together. Above, a woman and child at the Mission pool. Photo credit Coppics Photography.
The Mission Family Aquatic Center will offer only individual memberships starting this summer, dropping family memberships and moving in line with several other neighboring cities.
The change will mean a slight increase in the price of going to the pool for families who bought family passes in the past.
Mission’s move is meant to boost aquatic center revenues and comes as the facility reports a continued rise in operating costs, including paying for staffing, utilities and chemicals.
The city council on Wednesday unanimously approved the move — which will go into effect this upcoming pool season.
Each child and adult now needs an individual membership
In the past, a family of four who lived in Mission was able to purchase a family season pass for $120.
The new individual pass scheme means that same family of four’s cost will go up to $140.
Prices for individual passes will now be $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents, according to city documents.
That is slated to go up in 2024 to $40 for residents and $65 for non-residents in 2024.
Children under the age of 2 still get in free and day passes for an individual remain $7.
City staff expects a revenue boost of $11,000
Chemicals are expected to increase by 20-30% for the aquatic center this season, according to city documents.
The aquatic center reported more than 1,500 total members in 2022.
The additional $11,055 in revenue is expected to reduce the subsidy from the city’s general fund necessary to maintain the city pool.
Other JoCo cities have individual pass schemes
Fairway, Leawood and Prairie Village are nearby cities that already offer only individual pricing memberships.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1