Mission drops family pool pass options

Mission pool passes

The Mission Family Aquatic Center will only offer individual pool memberships starting this summer, which will mean an increase for families wanting to go to the pool together. Above, a woman and child at the Mission pool. Photo credit Coppics Photography.

The Mission Family Aquatic Center will offer only individual memberships starting this summer, dropping family memberships and moving in line with several other neighboring cities.

The change will mean a slight increase in the price of going to the pool for families who bought family passes in the past.

