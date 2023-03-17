Obituaries Mar 17, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for March 14-16 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from March 14-16, 2023. Karen Darleen Wiegman Bobby Joe “Bj” Wilson Amanda Pauline Banks Betty Jane Barnes James Eugene “Pops” Richards Vanessa Samira Stewart Mary Rose Coombs Ja Hersh Patricia Ann Johnson Yolonda King Mary N. Widener Naomi Jean Wirth Kari Lyn Allen Shane L Trussell John Michael Wayne Gary Lee Cowdrey Tyler Keyton Patsy Lee Wentworth
