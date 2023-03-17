JoCo Notes: 2 more people sentenced in child’s overdose death

🌤 Today’s forecast : Sunny with a lingering chance for more snow. High: 43. Low: 18.

Two more people have been sentenced for their roles in the 2020 death of a two-year-old from a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Jared Barraza, 22, to just more than nine years in prison.

Barraza pleaded guilty in January to a charge of distribution of drugs that caused the death of a child.

Earlier this month, the same judge sentenced Jean Pierre Morales, the father of the child, to nearly 14 years in prison.

Late last year, Morales also pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of drugs that caused the death of a child.

These two latest sentences follow the sentencing earlier this month of the child’s mother, Shelly Vallejo, who is now serving 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included second degree murder.

Vallejo and Morales were arrested in April 2021, several months after the child’s death in November 2020.

The county medical examiner’s office determined that the child’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade, goes down Broadway, kicks off at 11 a.m. [More info]

Transport Brewery St. Pat’s party, downtown Shawnee, noon to midnight. [More info]

Pathlight Brewing St. Pat’s celebration, Shawnee, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. [More info]

“St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl,” Prairiefire, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. [More info]

Mr. P’z Bar and Brill St. Patty’s party, Overland Park, starts at 5 p.m. [More info]

Martine Harris , the owner of Lenexa-based bridal line Essence of Australia, will be honored as this year’s recipient of the Women in International Business Award. [ KSHB ]

Two Overland Park residents suffered serious injuries when their vehicle rolled on to its side on I-70 in western Kansas earlier this week. [ WIBW ]

The owners of the Mission 106 luxury apartment complex at Mission Farms are suing a building contractor over $3 million in water damage they say was due to design flaws. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly delivered a keynote address Thursday to more than 300 new U.S. citizen as part of a naturalization ceremony at Johnson County Community College. Photo submitted by governor’s office.