  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Man critically injured in crash at I-35 and U.S. 69

The southbound I-35 ramp going to U.S. 69 blocked after a crash.

A Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle blocks the ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound US-69 after a wreck Thursday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Kansas City, Kan., man is in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a tree at the interchange between Interstate 35 and U.S. 69 Highway on Thursday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck was southbound on the ramp from I-35 to U.S. 69 at about 7:15 p.m.