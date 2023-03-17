  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Early detection of colorectal cancer can save lives

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and an ideal time to recognize the risk factors and preventive measures that can reduce your risk of a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

A person’s lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women, making it the third most common cancer diagnosed in American men and women, excluding skin cancers.

