  Nikki Lansford  - 5 to Try

💇‍♀️ 5 to Try: Post readers pick the best hair salons in JoCo

Stem hair salon

This week, Post readers picked the best hair salons in Johnson County, including Stem Hair and Body Salon in Lenexa and Mission. Photo via Stem Hair and Body Salon.

Welcome back to another “5 to Try!”

This week, we asked Post readers to send in their top recommendations for the best hair and beauty salons in the Johnson County area.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!