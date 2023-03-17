💇‍♀️ 5 to Try: Post readers pick the best hair salons in JoCo

This week, we asked Post readers to send in their top recommendations for the best hair and beauty salons in the Johnson County area.

Welcome back to another “5 to Try!”

Here’s who made the cut — pun intended.

Sopra Salon & Med Spa (Prairie Village)

Located in Prairie Village, Sopra Salon & Med Spa is our reader’s first pick for this week’s “5 to Try.”

In addition to the normal haircut and color options, Sopra also provides several spa services, including massages, facials, botox, hair removal and filler.

“The shop is beautiful….high ceilings, lovely design, plenty of space for each stylist,” said Post reader MaryMichael Sterchi. “They offer everything you could desire and more…first rate stylists, wonderful products, massage, etc.”

Located at 4071 W. 83rd St., Sopra is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Elysian Salon and Spa (Lenexa)

Our readers’ next pick as one of the best hair salons in Johnson County is Elysian Salon and Spa in Lenexa.

Services provided at Elysian include haircuts, coloring, styling and hair treatments, as well as nails, waxing, facials and several types of lash services.

“This salon has the most talented stylists. The salon is also beautiful and the special pampering one receives is the best!!” said Post reader Sara Schaufler.

Located at 13312 W. 87th St., Elysian is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Salon Spice (Overland Park)

We are headed to Overland Park’s Salon Spice for our next pick this week.

At this salon, customers can have hair cutting and styling, custom coloring, hair extensions, bridal and other special occasion styles and makeup looks.

“This woman owned local business is a hidden gem,” said Post reader Laurie Luongo. “It is a small and welcoming salon offering the finest ‘Davines’ products from Italy.”

Located at 9561 Nall Ave., Salon Spice is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

MK Salon Essentials (Overland Park)

Another Overland Park business to make this week’s list for best hair salons is MK Salon Essentials.

In addition to offering haircuts and coloring for all ages and genders, this salon also provides several types of styling services, such as perms and blowouts, as well as waxing and nail care.

Located at 13448 W. 127th St., MK Salon Essentials is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Stem Hair and Body Salon (Mission and Lenexa)

Our final pick for this week’s “5 to Try” is Stem Hair and Body Salon, which has a location in Mission and another in Lenexa.

Stem, which received a few recommendations from our readers, offers several services, including haircuts, extensions, massages, waxing and nail care.

Located at 5959 Broadmoor St. in Mission and 15205 W. 87th St. Pkwy. in Lenexa, Stem is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

