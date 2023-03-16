  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Vanessa Samira Stewart

June 16, 1974- March 11, 2023

Vanessa was born June 16,1974 in Frankfurt Germany where she lived for 6 years of her life. She was adopted by Inge and Carroll Wood, then brought over to the United States in 1980 where she grew up in Mulvane, Kansas.