Vanessa Samira Stewart

Vanessa was born June 16,1974 in Frankfurt Germany where she lived for 6 years of her life. She was adopted by Inge and Carroll Wood, then brought over to the United States in 1980 where she grew up in Mulvane, Kansas.

She graduated in 1993 from Mulvane High School. In 1996, she had her first-born child, Samira Brown (Destini Seaman) followed by her second-born child in 1999, Regina Wood. In 2002, she had her last child, Elias Wood. She is survived by all and is also survived by 2 grandchildren.

Vanessa had a big personality, with an even bigger smile to match it.

A Celebration of Life for Vanessa will be held on March 16, 2023 at 4:00pm, at 8441 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.