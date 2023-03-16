  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

State revokes Unleashed’s license but animal shelter can appeal

Unleashed Mission license revoked

The Kansas Department of Agriculture issued an order to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption's license on Tuesday, state officials say. Above, the Mission animal shelter. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has officially revoked the license of embattle Mission animal shelter Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Heather Lansdowne, director of communications for the department, told the Post that an order to revoke the shelter’s license was issued Tuesday, expanding on an emergency order issued last week for the shelter to immediately stop taking in new animals.

