  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

These Prairie Village streets on list for 2023 improvements

67th between Roe and Nall is one of nine streets Prairie Village is rehabilitating this year

Prairie Village's 2023 residential street rehabilitation program features nine streets this year, including 67th Street between Nall and Roe avenues, above. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Prairie Village plans to spend nearly $2.5 million on its 2023 residential street rehabilitation program for improvements to nine streets this year.

The city council on March 6 unanimously approved a contract with Kansas City-based paving company Superior Bowen the annual street upgrades program.

