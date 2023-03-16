Prairie Village plans to spend nearly $2.5 million on its 2023 residential street rehabilitation program for improvements to nine streets this year.
The city council on March 6 unanimously approved a contract with Kansas City-based paving company Superior Bowen the annual street upgrades program.
This work is in addition to a project to improve Nall Avenue between 67 thad 75th streets that is funded by the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program.
There are nine streets on the list
Below are the streets planned for inclusion in the 2023 street rehabilitation program:
- 67th Street between Nall and Roe avenues
- Delmar Street between 67th and 69th streets
- 69th Street between Oxford and Tomahawk roads
- 71st Street between Cherokee Drive and Belinder Avenue
- Chadwick Street between 77th and Canterbury streets
- Rosewood Drive between 76th Street and 76th Terrace
- 80th Street west of Roe Avenue
- 81st Street west of Roe Avenue
- The northern Village Drive cul-de-sac behind Porter Park
One councilmember raised concerns for 67th Street
- Ward 1 Councilmember Cole Robinson pointed out three projects are occurring on or near 67th Street in 2023.
- This includes improvements to 67th Street itself, as well as Nall Avenue from 67th to 75th.
- Robinson asked if the different projects will occur at the same time, or if the city plans to stagger them in order to limit disruptions to residents and motorists.
- In response to Robinson, City Engineer Melissa Prenger said the work on the Nall project is likely to be delayed to the fall as the city acquires new traffic signals for that busy street.
Improvements include asphalt repairs
- City documents state the rehabilitation program includes new curb and gutters, sidewalks and resurfacing — known as asphalt mill and overlay.
- Prenger told the Post the residential street program evaluates each street’s existing condition to replace damaged or deteriorated curbs and gutters, sidewalks where they exist and some driveways as needed.
- This is different from the city’s other street programs, including concrete repair, ultra-thin bonded asphalt surfacing and micro surfacing program.
- Information about each program — and a map of which streets are getting improvements — can be found on the city’s website here.
