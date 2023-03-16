  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

6 new buildings part of proposed Shawnee Town 1929 upgrade

Shawnee Town 1929 is a living history museum with several structures in its farm and townscapes.

The town and farm facilities at Shawnee Town 1929 tell the story of Shawnee's farming history. Photo by Royal Krueger courtesy of Shawnee Town 1929.

Over the next few years, the Shawnee Town 1929 historic attraction near downtown Shawnee could get a few major additions to its facilities, including a new visitor center, a replacement chapel and a block of four new town buildings.

In total, the plan calls for six new buildings on the site off Johnson Drive.

Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

