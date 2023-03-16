  Mike Frizzell  - Overland Park

Overland Park hazmat crews investigate report of package that sickened worker

Overland Park Fire haz-mat technicians gather after they exited the building where they had investigated a package that had reportedly sickened one employee. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Fire hazardous materials technicians investigated a package that reportedly made a mailroom employee sick at the United State Citizenship and Immigration Services building early Thursday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the building at 7600 West 119th Street just before 1 p.m.