Overland Park Fire haz-mat technicians gather after they exited the building where they had investigated a package that had reportedly sickened one employee. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Overland Park Fire hazardous materials technicians investigated a package that reportedly made a mailroom employee sick at the United State Citizenship and Immigration Services building early Thursday afternoon.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the building at 7600 West 119th Street just before 1 p.m.
Overland Park Fire Media Manager Jason Rhodes told the Post that crews investigated the package and found that it was not anything hazardous.
Other parts of the building continued normal operations during the investigation.
The employee who was sickened did not require an ambulance. No other injuries were reported.
All emergency vehicles were clear of the scene by 2:15 p.m.
