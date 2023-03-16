  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Major downtown Shawnee redevelopment seeking $1.5M

The aging Shawnee Plaza strip shopping building, home to Merigold Retail Liquor and Cigar Outlet, is expected to undergo a $5 million redevelopment project that could attract a new restaurant and more retail.

The aging Shawnee Plaza strip shopping building, home to Merigold Retail Liquor and Cigar Outlet, is expected to undergo a $5 million renovation that could attract a new restaurant and more retail. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The aging 14,000-square-foot building currently home to the Merigold Retail Liquor and Cigar Outlet could soon get major upgrades designed to attract new business to downtown Shawnee.

Later this month, the Shawnee City Council will be asked to vote on a development agreement that includes a $1.5 million funding request for the building at 5919 Nieman Rd.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.