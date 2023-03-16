Obituaries Mar 16, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Karen Darleen Wiegman Share this story: Karen Darleen Wiegman, 63, of Olathe, passed away on March 11, 2023 at home. A full obituary will be provided shortly. Services & Gatherings Visitation: Friday, March 24, 2023 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, Kansas Service: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 4:00pm Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, Kansas Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
