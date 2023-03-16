James Eugene “Pops” Richards

James “Pops” Eugene Richards, 90, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away at his home on Friday, March 10, 2023. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center Street, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Burial will be at Wellsville Cemetery, Wellsville, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas City, MO. Condolences may be left at brucefuneralhome.com

James was born in Scottsville, Kansas on December 20, 1932 to Fred James and Florence Hazel (Alsop) Richards. He grew up in Scottsville, KS and graduated from Beloit High School in 1950. James was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. He married Dorothy Jane Lauderback in Beloit, Kansas on August 31, 1957. James was an Air Traffic Controller for 18 years in Los Angeles, CA and Kansas City. James was the owner/operator of Snap on Tools, Wellsville, Kansas. He worked 10 years for USDA in Kansas City, MO. He was a member of the Lutheran Church, Beloit, Kansas, American Legion Post #19, Gardner, Kansas and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Kansas City, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling. James liked traveling, camping and boating at lakes. He was very good at painting duck decoys. James will be dearly missed by family and friends.