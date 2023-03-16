Bobby Joe “Bj” Wilson

Bobby Wilson’s passing has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on April 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at F.O.P. Lodge, #4, 7844 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, Kansas.
