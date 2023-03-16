Amanda Pauline Banks

Amanda was born in Oakland, CA on December 26, 1964, to Randy Crommelin and Vickie Downey. She was adopted in 1964 by John “Jay” and Sharon Wilken.

Amanda graduated from Eldon High School in 1982 and she attended State FairCommunity College in Sedalia, Missouri where she met Steve Banks of Princeton, MO and later married and had 6 kids, Joshua (Morgan) Banks, Katelan Banks, Samuel (Madison) Banks, Luke Banks, Seth Banks, and Caroline Banks.

In 2018 Amanda met her fiancé Robert “Bobby” Illig of Shawnee KS, who she loved and spent the last 4.5 years traveling and spending her life with.

Amanda is preceded in death by both her biological and adoptive parents. She is survived by: her 6 children, 6 grandchildren, and fiancé Bobby.

To honor Amanda’s wishes, there will not be a service or celebration of life.