Yolonda King

Overland Park, Kansas – Yolonda “Mae ” King, 86, of Overland Park, KS passed away January, 12, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L King of Overland Park, KS; two sons, Robert B King (Regina) of Bonner Springs, KS , Darryl (Edwina) of Kansas City, KS and daughter Pamela King of Overland Park, KS; 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. In lieu if flowers donation to American Heart Association. Celebration of Life March 19, 2023 at 2pm Church of the Resurrection (Firestone Chapel) in Leawood, KS.
