Sara Goodburn won’t seek reelection to Shawnee Mission school board

Sara Goodburn was first elected to the Shawnee Mission school board's SM North area seat in 2011. File photo

Sara Goodburn, who has served on the Shawnee Mission school board for more than decade, will not run for reelection this year.

Goodburn, who was first elected to her seat representing the SM North area in 2011, says “it was just time” to step down after three terms.

