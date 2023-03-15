Sara Goodburn, who has served on the Shawnee Mission school board for more than decade, will not run for reelection this year.
Goodburn, who was first elected to her seat representing the SM North area in 2011, says “it was just time” to step down after three terms.
Her current term will end in January
- Goodburn was first elected in 2011 to the SM North area seat vacated by Susan Metsker, who encouraged Goodburn to run to replace her.
- She was subsequently reelected in 2015 and 2019 with 53% and 55% of the vote, respectively, according to Ballotpedia.
- “My husband has been nothing short of amazing and supportive during my service on the board, but it was just time,” Goodburn told the Post.
She first got involved with PTAs, Booster Club
- Goodburn, who raised two sons who both graduated from SM North, said serving on the board of education seemed like a natural next step in her volunteer work with the district when she ran for the first time.
- She said she plans to continue being involved with SM North’s Booster Club and other outside commitments at Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Baptist Trinity Lutheran Legacy Foundation.
- “Working with district leadership and other board members is fulfilling work,” Goodburn said. “And, serving the wonderful students, parents and constituents who make up the SMN community made it easy to continue for three years.”
Graduations were her favorite, Goodburn says
- Goodburn said by her calculations, Shawnee Mission has graduated around 24,000 students — including her two sons — since she’s been on the board.
- She said she’s always proud to stand on stage and shake new graduates’ hands, something that makes the regular meetings and work worthwhile.
- “I guess I’d like to be remembered for representing [SM North area constituents] with class, wisdom, dignity and a whole lot of heart,” Goodburn said.
One candidate has filed for the SM North seat so far
- Mario Garcia III, a Shawnee resident and SM North graduate, filed for the seat currently held by Goodburn, according to the Johnson County Election Office’s website.
- In a brief interview with the Post, Garcia said in the 11 years he’s known Goodburn “she’s been dedicated to the continued success of” Shawnee Mission and SM North.”
- “She’s a great example of someone from our community who is devoted to our community,” Garcia said. “I’m grateful for her time on the board and serving our students, families, teachers, admin and staff so well.”
An incumbent has filed for reelection
- SM South area board member Jessica Hembree is also seeking reelection, according to Johnson County Election Office’s website.
- In an announcement on Facebook earlier this year, Hembree said she was “incredibly proud of the progress happening in Shawnee Mission School District. Even amidst a global pandemic, SMSD was able to focus on students, invest in educators, and build for the future of our community.”
- No other candidates are currently listed on the county’s election website.
- SM Northwest area board member Jamie Borgman and member at-large Brad Stratton’s terms also end this year.
- Candidates have until June 1 to file to run in the November general election this year.
