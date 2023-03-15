  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patricia Ann Johnson

March 9, 1931 – March 10, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Patricia Ann Highleyman Johnson, age 92, of Lenexa, KS sadly left us on March 10, 2023. Pat was born in North Platte, Nebraska on March 9, 1931 to Franklin Highleyman and Nelle Angelica Searle Highleyman.