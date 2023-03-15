Patricia Ann Johnson

Lenexa, Kansas – Patricia Ann Highleyman Johnson, age 92, of Lenexa, KS sadly left us on March 10, 2023. Pat was born in North Platte, Nebraska on March 9, 1931 to Franklin Highleyman and Nelle Angelica Searle Highleyman.

She is survived by 4 children:

Barbara Wiener of Phoenixville, PA; Laurie Johnson of Rapid City, SD; Beverly Kolins (Thomas) of Lenexa, KS; and Franklin Johnson (Leslie) of Richmond, VT.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law Millie Highleyman of Jacksonville, FL, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ray Burl Johnson, her brother Searle (Cy) Franklin Highleyman of Jacksonville FL.

Pat graduated from the University of New Mexico with a dietician degree. She worked as a dietician briefly at York Hospital in New York City, NY and St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

She was an active member of P.E.O. for 69 years. She was a member of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church and of multiple local quilt guilds.

Pat transcribed braille books for many years as a volunteer. She loved to play bridge with her friends and neighbors. She was an exceptional quilter, making more than 200 quilts, which were received with pleasure by her extended family. She loved turquoise, Native American jewelry, and kokopellis. She was an avid sports fan, following the Royals and Chiefs. She never forgave the Kings for leaving town.

Pat lived in several areas of the United States throughout her life. She lived in North Platte and Ogallala, Nebraska; Louisiana; Los Alamos, New Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; Carlyle and Godfrey, Illinois; Salem, Oregon; Boulder, Colorado; Greece, New York; and Overland Park and Lenexa, Kansas.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be given to her favorite charity: Guiding Eyes for the Blind.