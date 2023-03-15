  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park begins ash tree removal program this week

Overland Park is starting work this week to remove more than 2,400 ash street trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Overland Park is beginning work this week to remove thousands of ash trees in the public right-of-way to counteract the effects of the emerald ash borer beetle.

If Overland Park halted proactive efforts to remove the trees, then the roughly 11,000 ash street trees — which make up nearly a quarter of the city’s tree canopy — would all eventually be killed off by the invasive species anyway, city officials said.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

