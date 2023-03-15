  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Rose Coombs

Mary Rose (Beachner) Coombs, passed away on March 13, 2023 of natural causes.

Mary was born on January 21, 1931 to John and Rachel (Bradshaw) Beachner at her grandmother’s home a few miles north of St. Paul, Kansas. After Mary graduated from St Francis High School in 1948, she moved to Kansas City where she went to work for Southwestern Bell. In 1951, she met Bob Coombs at the Arthur Murray School of Dance in downtown Kansas City, where Mary was a dance instructor.