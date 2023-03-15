Mary Rose Coombs

Mary was born on January 21, 1931 to John and Rachel (Bradshaw) Beachner at her grandmother’s home a few miles north of St. Paul, Kansas. After Mary graduated from St Francis High School in 1948, she moved to Kansas City where she went to work for Southwestern Bell. In 1951, she met Bob Coombs at the Arthur Murray School of Dance in downtown Kansas City, where Mary was a dance instructor.

Mary and Bob were married in June of 1952 and went on to have six children; Cheryl Graham (John) of Kansas City KS, Mike Coombs of Raytown MO, Pat Coombs (Jolene) of Cullman, AL, Sandy Haynes (Phil) of Stover MO, Bob Coombs (Celia) of Overland Park KS and Debbie Merriman (Dave) of Olathe KS.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rachel, her husband Bob, her sister Betty and grandson Jerry. Mary is survived by her brother John Beachner (Carolyn), Raymore MO, her sister Ruth Hoy of Overland Park, KS, six children, eighteen grand children and seventeen great grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, March 17, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe, KS followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 16, at Penwell-Gabel’s Olathe Chapel, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm Thursday following visitation at Penwell-Gabel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be given to Head for the Cure, 1607 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.