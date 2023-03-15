Mary N. Widener

Mary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, 1930, the youngest child of Sicilian Immigrants, Raimondo and Santa Juiliano, who arrived at the port of New Orleans, LA in the early 1900’s. Married for 30 years to James Harold Widener and raised 4 children in KCK and attended Blessed Sacrament Church for 55 years. After moving to Shawnee she still went back to Blessed Sacrament occasionally for bingo and the Young at Heart club, but St. Joseph’s became her home.

Mary worked at Mrs. Peters restaurant on State Avenue and Wyandotte High School, in the cafeteria for 30 years.

Mary crocheted afghans for church bazaars, friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She bowled on a mix league and played softball on a Woman’s league in the 1970’s.

Mary is survived by her sons James R. Widener and wife Pamela (Smythe) of Overland Park, KS., Peggy Meyer-Salzmann and husband Terry of Alpharetta, GA, John M. Widener and wife Joan (Hurla) of Wichita, KS. and P. Widener. Grandchildren, Julie Nash (Bill) of Overland Park, KS., Brian Widener (Susan) of Overland Park, KS., Stacy Prevou (Joe) of Winder, GA., Josie Milligan (Jimmy) of Roeland Park, KS. Beth Miranda (Andrew) of Columbus, OH. and Mitchell Widener (Judith) of Kansas City, MO. and 9 great grandchildren, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Josephine Juiliano-Nelson and brothers, John Juiliano, Frank Juiliano, Joseph Juiliano, Angelo Juiliano, Roland Juiliano and Marvin Juiliano.

Mary hosted Saturday taco dinners for many years at her house in KCK. All family and friends were welcome, followed by ping pong and card games way into the night. Mary also cooked authentic Italian dinners, which are memorable. The family tradition of taco and Spaghetti dinners has been passed onto the grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 2203 Parallel Ave, KCKS 66104 or Susan G. Komen Greater Kansas City (1111 Main St. Suite 450, Kansas City, Missouri 64105) or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.

Visitation will be Tuesday March 21, 2023, at St Joseph’s Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 at 9:30am. Followed by mass at 10:30am. Lunch to follow at the church with a private service for the family at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery, 1150 N. 38th Street, Kansas City, KS at 1:00pm