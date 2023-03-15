  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary N. Widener

Mary Nancy Juiliano Widener, age 93 of Leawood, Kansas passed away Friday March 10, 2023.

Mary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, 1930, the youngest child of Sicilian Immigrants, Raimondo and Santa Juiliano, who arrived at the port of New Orleans, LA in the early 1900’s. Married for 30 years to James Harold Widener and raised 4 children in KCK and attended Blessed Sacrament Church for 55 years. After moving to Shawnee she still went back to Blessed Sacrament occasionally for bingo and the Young at Heart club, but St. Joseph’s became her home.