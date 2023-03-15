One of the last pieces of the bustling Lenexa Point retail center off I-435 and 87th Street Parkway is moving ahead.
Last week, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously signed off on a final plan for a proposed large self-storage center at 8630 Maurer Rd.
This will leave one final one-acre parcel to be developed along I-435 in the northwest corner of the retail center, marketing materials from Copaken-Brooks say.
The shopping center dates back three decades
- The centerpiece of the Lenexa Point shopping center is the former K-Mart store building, first built in the 1980s.
- Since then, it has been divided up into a space with multiple tenants.
- One of the spaces was home to a Sears Outlet store until 2018.
Lenexa Point has attracted new tenants
- Today, the shopping center is anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market, an Urban Air trampoline park, a BLUSH Boot Camp and a Goldfish Swim School.
- There’s also a detached dental office, which first opened in 2020.
- Multiple fast food restaurants are also nearby and share the Maurer Road entrance but aren’t technically part of the retail center.
- Lenexa Point shares a property line with the Crescent Apartments and is across the street from the Pointe at City Center apartment complex.
Lenexa Smart storage would have almost 700 units
- The plans f0r a new storage center at Lenexa Point outline a three-story, 118,560-square-foot facility that would include an in-building office space on roughly two acres.
- The storage facility would be accessible 24 hours a day through a code-controlled gate.
- Additionally, the construction of the facility would also see improvements to the retail center parking lot that would eliminate the diagonal parking used throughout and improve traffic flow, according to city planning documents.
Next steps:
- Lenexa allows self-storage facilities in its community commercial zoning areas but only with a special use permit.
- The Lenexa City Council authorized the permit last year without a set expiration date, meaning the facility will be allowed indefinitely.
- The storage facility’s final plan does not require further approval from the city council, though additional permits and administrative actions may be required.
