  Roxie Hammill  - Kansas legislature

Johnson County mayors oppose bill to end local food sales tax

The Kansas food sales tax is now 4%, down from 6.5%.

The state sales tax on food in Kansas is already set to be phased out by 2025, but a bill approved by the Kansas Senate this session would phase the state tax out more immediately and also eliminate local sales taxes on food, a move nearly all Johnson County mayors are opposing. Photo credit Nomin Ujiyediin/Kansas News Service.

Twenty-two Johnson and Wyandotte County mayors raised their collective voice this week in alarm about a proposal in the state legislature that would eliminate local sales taxes on food – a move they say could halt construction projects already in progress and endanger their cities’ bond ratings and budgets.

The mayors, members of the Johnson and Wyandotte County Council of Mayors, also warned that ending their ability to collect sales tax revenue on food would likely result in property tax increases to make up for lost sales tax revenue.