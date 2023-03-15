A memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. There will be a reception immediately following the service at 11757 S Roundtree St. Olathe KS 66061.

Ja was born February 16, 1957, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kansas City Missouri to Paul and Frances (Mullikin) Scurlock. She spent most of her childhood growing up in Shawnee with her six older siblings. She attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

On September 21, 1985, Ja married Steve Hersh on the one year anniversary of their first date. Ja and Steve welcomed twin daughters Jennifer and Katie in 1987 and a son, Kenneth, in 1999. Although they occasionally contemplated moving, they remained in their Prairie Village home from when they were dating until December 2022.

Ja was a very dedicated person. She spent her life giving 100% of herself to the people and passions that she loved most. She was an enthusiastic stay at home mom for several years, instilling the values of pride, respect and family in her children. Once her children had grown she started a career with Cosentino’s Price Chopper at 95th and Mission. She loved the customers, employees and the atmosphere. She often missed those elements dearly after having to retire.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Steve in October 2022; her parents Paul and Frances and her siblings Paul, Erni, Jack and David.

She is survived by her children Jennifer (Mike Grant) and Kenny Hersh of Overland Park, KS; daughter Katie (Jorge Giles) Hersh of Spring Hill, KS; grandchildren Duvier and Kareli Giles; siblings Daniel (Sharon) Scurlock of Rochester, NY and Jon (Pam) Scurlock of Decatur IL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ja’s name may be made to Kitty City Kansas 12800 Santa Fe Trail Drive Lenexa KS 66215 kittycityks.com to honor Ja’s love of cats.