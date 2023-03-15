  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ja Hersh

Ja Hersh, 66, passed peacefully on March 9, 2023, with her daughters by her side.

A memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. There will be a reception immediately following the service at 11757 S Roundtree St. Olathe KS 66061.