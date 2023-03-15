Flying Cow Gelato based in Westwood Hills plans to open a second Johnson County shop in the former Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone storefront in downtown Shawnee later this spring.
“I love downtown Shawnee,” Flying Cow owner Sheri Weedman told the Post. “It just has a nice family vibe to it, and I just wanted to be part of that.”
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1