  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Flying Cow Gelato moves into downtown Shawnee after ice cream shop closes

Flying Cow Gelato is opening later this spring in downtown Shawnee in the former Aunt Jean's shop at 11210 Johnson Dr.

Flying Cow Gelato is opening later this spring in downtown Shawnee in the former Aunt Jean's ice cream shop at 11210 Johnson Dr., above. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Flying Cow Gelato based in Westwood Hills plans to open a second Johnson County shop in the former Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone storefront in downtown Shawnee later this spring.

“I love downtown Shawnee,” Flying Cow owner Sheri Weedman told the Post. “It just has a nice family vibe to it, and I just wanted to be part of that.”

