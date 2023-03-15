  Kansas News Service  - Environment

This river that starts in Johnson County is in trouble, but people are trying to help it

Blue River cleanup in Kansas City last April.

Biology student Joseph Kempinger gathers illegally dumped trash along the Blue River last April. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

On a warm morning last April, several hundred people fanned out along a waterway in Kansas City.