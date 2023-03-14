  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Working for Lenexa: fitness career sparked from interest in getting healthy

Josh Geary started working for the City of Lenexa Parks & Recreation Department in 2017 as a personal trainer/Group X fitness instructor.

He was working a full-time job he wasn’t passionate about and had no interest in working out. But when Josh Geary, fitness supervisor at the Lenexa Rec Center, became a dad — his desire for health, wellness and fitness became a reality.

“My kids were the spark for me to get back into shape,” Josh said. “To be able to have fun with them and have a good quality of life — I want to be around for that.”