June 20, 1989 – March 10, 2023
Tyler Keyton, 33, passed away, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tyler was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Sean Keyton and Georganne Lynch, on June 20, 1989.
Tyler was an excellent skateboarder, artist and had a passion for his guitars and dogs. He graduated from Olathe North High School in 2007.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James O. Keyton.
Tyler is survived by his daughter, Aurora Keyton of Overland Park, KS, Father and Mother; Grandmother, Diane Keyton of Olathe, KS; Grandmother, Vicki Austin of Texas and a loving and extended family.
At this time no services have been planned.
