Shane L Trussell

Shane enjoyed a successful 20-year career at Sprint where he was able to travel around the world. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and demonstrated the values of that honor throughout his life. He was born in 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska to Bill and Donna Trussell. His family moved to St. Louis and Denver before settling in Overland Park in 1971. Shane was a resident of this area since then.

Shane was a fun-loving friend to all, with a raucous laugh and a huge, contagious smile. He spent his life surrounded by loved ones and being the life of the party (as anyone who’s survived one of his famous Christmas parties can attest.) He loved visiting Maui, scuba diving, golfing, listening to Todd Rundgren, gardening, grilling, and cheering on his beloved K-State Wildcats and KC Chiefs.

He is survived by his sisters Cindy Deamos and Sheri Lindsey; brother Shawn Trussell; daughter Makaela Shorr; son Travis Trussell; grandson London Shorr, and several nieces and nephews.

Please join us celebrating his life on Saturday, April 22nd from 2pm – 5pm at the Overland Park Elks, 10201 W. 85th Street, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.