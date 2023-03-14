  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Shane L Trussell

Shane L. Trussell, (58), of Lenexa, KS sadly passed away on March 7, 2023 at home.

Shane enjoyed a successful 20-year career at Sprint where he was able to travel around the world.
He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and demonstrated the values of that honor throughout his life.
He was born in 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska to Bill and Donna Trussell. His family moved to St. Louis and Denver before settling in Overland Park in 1971. Shane was a resident of this area since then.