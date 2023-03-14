  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Aging Quivira Square strip mall in Lenexa to get upgrades

The Quivira Square retail center at 79th Street and Quivira Road is slated for some exterior upgrades. The three-building shopping center was first built in 1976.

The nearly 50-year-old Quivira Square shopping center at the corner of 79th Street and Quivira Road in Lenexa is on track to get a revamp.

The large retail center is currently home to Element Fitness, a physical therapy studio, an animal clinic, Hillcrest Thrift Shop and donation center, Third Coast Pizza and Iglesia de Dios Ministerial.

