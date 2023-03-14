The Quivira Square retail center at 79th Street and Quivira Road is slated for some exterior upgrades. The three-building shopping center was first built in 1976. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The nearly 50-year-old Quivira Square shopping center at the corner of 79th Street and Quivira Road in Lenexa is on track to get a revamp.
The large retail center is currently home to Element Fitness, a physical therapy studio, an animal clinic, Hillcrest Thrift Shop and donation center, Third Coast Pizza and Iglesia de Dios Ministerial.
It’s in a stretch of Quivira Road — between 79th and 95th streets — identified in 2018 as a
potential redevelopment corridor.
The Lenexa Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a final plan for the upgrades. The plan wasn’t individually discussed, but approved alongside a series of other procedural planning items.
Quivira Square’s three buildings will get upgrades
There is roughly 54,000-square-feet of retail space in the Quivira Square shopping center, which was built in the mid-1970s.
The facade of the three buildings will be modernized, painted and re-clad with synthetic wood and stone.
The buildings will be more of a neutral gray color with wood accents instead of the orange tone they are now.
The plan will not touch Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, which sits at the northwest corner of the intersection of 79th and Quivira.
Nearby shopping centers and the Reserve at 77 apartments will also not be touched.
The buildings at Quivira Square retail center at the corner of 79th and Quivira will be re-clad and painted. The parking lot will also be redone. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin. Parking will be a major focus
As it stands now, the parking lot makes use of diagonal parking spaces, which will be replaced with perpendicular ones.
The entire lot will also be resurfaced.
With 216 parking spots planned, there are about 30 fewer parking spaces planned in the new layout than Lenexa city code allows for with the current use of the shops.
Lenexa planning staff support the deviation given the general improvements planned for the lot,
according to city documents. New sidewalks will also be added to connect more readily to 79th Street.
Next steps:
This proposal does not require approval from the Lenexa City Council.
Actual work on the project will require a few additional administrative approvals.
