Old Lackman Library building in Lenexa to be put up for sale

Board members unanimously authorized the sale of the 17,000-square-foot building at 15345 W. 87th Street Parkway at its meeting Thursday afternoon.

The former Lackman Library building in Lenexa will go on the market with an asking price of $1.95 million, the county library board has decided.

The sale would be conducted through a “request for proposals” process with interested parties submitting sealed offers. The sale would ultimately have to be ratified by the county commission.

Old Lackman branch closed in 2019

The branch served the Lenexa area for years, but has been closed since 2019, when a new library was opened at the City Center development west of Interstate 435.

In 2020, the Friends of the Library proposed using the building as a place for holding and sorting the materials offered in their book-sale fundraisers.

That plan never gained traction with the library board and was eventually dropped.

The building has been used intermittently

Since then, the building has had some temporary occupancy as a storage space when the Central Resource Library was renovated in 2021 and as an election polling place.

Because of the plans to eventually sell the building, capital replacement and maintenance work has been deferred.

The property’s value was obtained from an independent commercial appraiser.

Proceeds from the sale would be used for future projects.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.