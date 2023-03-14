  Roxie Hammill  - Libraries

Old Lackman Library building in Lenexa to be put up for sale

The former Lackman Library branch in Lenexa closed in 2019.

The former Lackman branch of Johnson County Library closed in 2019. File photo.

The former Lackman Library building in Lenexa will go on the market with an asking price of $1.95 million, the county library board has decided.

Board members unanimously authorized the sale of the 17,000-square-foot building at 15345 W. 87th Street Parkway at its meeting Thursday afternoon.